PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-06-2021 16:09 IST | Created: 15-06-2021 16:09 IST
Over 1.05 crore Covid vaccine doses available with states, UTs; more in pipeline: Govt
More than 1.05 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with states and union territories while over 47,43,580 doses are in the pipeline and will reach them within the next three days, the Union health ministry said on Tuesday.

So far, the government of India has provided 26,69,14,930 vaccine doses to the states and UTs through the free of cost channel and direct state procurement.

Of these, the total consumption, including wastage, is 25,67,21,069 doses, according to data available at 8 am on Tuesday.

A total of 1,05,61,861 Covid vaccine doses are still available with the states and UTs to be administered, the ministry said.

''Furthermore, more than 47,43,580 vaccine doses are in the pipeline and will be received by them within the next three days,'' it said.

As part of the nationwide vaccination drive, the government of India has been supporting the states and UTs by providing them Covid vaccines free of cost. The government has also been facilitating the direct procurement of vaccines by the states and UTs.

Vaccination is an integral pillar of the comprehensive strategy of the government of India for containment and management of the pandemic, along with test, track, treat and Covid-appropriate behaviour, the ministry said.

Implementation of the Liberalised and Accelerated Phase-3 Strategy of COVID-19 Vaccination started from May 1.

Under the strategy, every month, 50 per cent of the total Central Drugs Laboratory (CDL) cleared vaccine doses of any manufacturer would be procured by the government of India. It would continue to make these doses available to the state governments free of cost as was being done earlier, the ministry said.

