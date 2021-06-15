Lost your job to COVID? Switch to sustainability

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 15 (ANI/Mediawire): Could you have imagined this 50 years ago? The value of Tesla Inc, a company built on sustainability as its core value- is higher than the value of GM, Ford, VW and Toyota. Sustainable businesses as a global priority are being accepted universally today. At the WEF 2021 in Davos, Bill Winters, Group CEO of the UK-based Standard Chartered Bank said, "the transition toward an environmentally stable global economy represents a USD 50 trillion (EUR41 trillion) investment opportunity. These are interesting assets, both for social reasons, and because they should generate an acceptable return for investors."

Time to recognize that emissions don't have a passport. Yet, it is developing countries like India that will have a significant contribution to the world's energy transition. We are fortunate that such a big opportunity has landed on our doorstep. There is no way to net zero emissions without hugely accelerating clean energy investments in emerging countries. More and more businesses will switch by sheer force of necessity to sustainability - the job you're seeking may not come from the kind of employer you're used to. The guiding lights of the new world-Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk, Warren Buffet - sustainability is all they're talking about.

Tarun Anand, Chairman Universal Business School says, "it's time to take stock. The business paradigm has already shifted. Hence, * People who lost their jobs due to COVID - it may be a good idea to re-imagine completely what your next job may be.

* It is also not known what the next pandemic will be? What aspect of human neglect will bring on the next crisis- could it be environmental? Hence, how are we collectively racing against time to transition to low-carbon and climate resilient economies. * As far as management education goes, B-Schools have to pause; have we trained the future professionals, right? In trying to ensure visibility for ROI- have we encouraged shorter investor time horizons and sabotaged the mandate to "build back better"?

I for one am optimistic about the new path that young professionals may unlock for themselves. My advice to youngsters is, that for whatever reason, if you missed the bus, take the next flight out. I see an entire new industry emerging at the intersection of AI/STEM and sustainability. So, a good approach would be to pick up a well-priced AI-Sustainability Centric Executive MBA, unlearn the old ways of doing and learn the new." The campaign #BuildBackBetter is all about this new realisation- especially because in the emerging markets -the impact of every dollar is disproportionately greater. Key questions that management professionals are facing today are -

* What will it take for investors to move capital where it is most needed? * How can emerging economies develop their capital markets to improve their competitive advantage?

"Businesses have realised you can't succeed in a failing world," says Ann Cairns, executive vice chair of Mastercard, in a session on pathways to global transformation. In May 2021, two para-gliders circled the headquarters of the European Central Bank to unfurl a banner "Stop funding climate killers" to protest against the EURO 300 billion bonds issued to fossil fuel companies terming them as "dirty bonds". European bankers like Deutsche Bank CEO Christian Sewing stating that "lenders risk losing their license to operate" if they do not make Green Financing a priority. To start with, let's make all of management education and executive education 'go green'- how about an MBA in Sustainable Finance or Green Finance- which will underpin the world's ability to meet the 2030 Agenda. How about Green Marketing that looks at the environmental impact of all the single-use plastics we sell.

