Left Menu

Airtel upgrades mobile network in Odisha

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 15-06-2021 16:45 IST | Created: 15-06-2021 16:37 IST
Airtel upgrades mobile network in Odisha
Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel said on Tuesday that it has upgraded its mobile network in Odisha by deploying an additional 5 Mhz of spectrum in the superior 900 MHz band for high-speed 4G services to enhance indoor coverage.

It has also begun deploying an additional 10 MHz spectrum in the 2300 MHz band to enhance network capacity.

The deployment will enable improved network availability and data speeds, as well as better coverage inside homes and buildings in cities and urban areas, the company said in a statement.

''The deployment also allows Airtel to offer wider coverage along highways and rail routes, as well as increase footprint in villages as more people access high-speed data services,'' it said.

Airtel acquired 16.4 Mhz spectrum for Odisha during the recent auctions conducted by the Centre. At 63.8 Mhz, it has the largest spectrum bank in the state, it added.

Airtel has over 1 crore customers in Odisha, it said.

PTI HMB AAM SOM SOM

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ubuntu Pro debuts on Google Cloud: Here's what it offers

Ubuntu Pro debuts on Google Cloud: Here's what it offers

 Global
2
Microsoft Flight Simulator coming to Xbox Series X|S on July 27

Microsoft Flight Simulator coming to Xbox Series X|S on July 27

 Global
3
Mumbai, June 14 (PTI) FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE.

Mumbai, June 14 (PTI) FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ...

 India
4
UK PM says on Brexit, NATO leaders understand importance of territorial integrity

UK PM says on Brexit, NATO leaders understand importance of territorial inte...

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021