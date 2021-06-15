Airtel upgrades mobile network in Odisha

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel said on Tuesday that it has upgraded its mobile network in Odisha by deploying an additional 5 Mhz of spectrum in the superior 900 MHz band for high-speed 4G services to enhance indoor coverage.

It has also begun deploying an additional 10 MHz spectrum in the 2300 MHz band to enhance network capacity.

The deployment will enable improved network availability and data speeds, as well as better coverage inside homes and buildings in cities and urban areas, the company said in a statement.

''The deployment also allows Airtel to offer wider coverage along highways and rail routes, as well as increase footprint in villages as more people access high-speed data services,'' it said.

Airtel acquired 16.4 Mhz spectrum for Odisha during the recent auctions conducted by the Centre. At 63.8 Mhz, it has the largest spectrum bank in the state, it added.

Airtel has over 1 crore customers in Odisha, it said.

