Whirlpool of India Q4 profit jumps to Rs 130.06 cr

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-06-2021 16:48 IST | Created: 15-06-2021 16:44 IST
Whirlpool of India Q4 profit jumps to Rs 130.06 cr
Consumer durables maker Whirlpool of India Ltd on Tuesday reported a 40.84 per cent jump in consolidated profit to Rs 130.06 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2021 on account of higher revenue from operations.

The firm had posted a profit of Rs 92.34 crore during the January-March quarter of the previous financial year.

Its revenue from operations was at Rs 1,779.39 crore during the March 2021 quarter, up 31.45 per cent compared to the year-ago period. It stood at Rs 1,353.62 crore in the same period a year ago, Whirlpool of India said in a regulatory filing.

Shares of the company jumped over 7 per cent to close at Rs 2,351.85 apiece on BSE.

