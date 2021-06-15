GE Power India bags 3 orders worth Rs 125 Cr

GE Power India Ltd (GEPIL) has bagged three separate orders worth Rs 125 crore from STEAG Energy (for Vedanta), Tata Power, and JSW Steel. GEPIL has received three separate orders for a combined value of Rs 125 crore (USD 16.54 million) for the upgrade of the coal-fired power plants equipment from STEAG Energy (for Vedanta), Tata Power, and JSW Steel, according to a statement.

GEPIL is part of GE Steam Power. GE Power India Managing Director Prashant Jain said in the statement, ''It is reflective of GE's commitment to helping address the critical need for upgrading existing coal power plants in ways that reduce emissions.'' Supporting the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative, all the major components like pressure parts for the upgrades for all three projects will be manufactured in India at GEPIL's factory located at Durgapur in West Bengal, the company stated.

The order from STEAG Energy Services (India) is for the complete replacement of economizer zone tube bank for two units of 600-megawatt (MW) Chinese make boilers for the end customer, which is Vedanta's Jharsuguda power plant in Odisha. This upgrade is part of the overall renovation program to make the boiler system more efficient and reliable. The scope of the project includes design, engineering, manufacturing, supplying, erection, testing, and commissioning of the new boiler pressure parts and other associated components.

STEAG Energy Services India Chairman Jacob T Verghese said, ''STEAG is engaged as the O&M (operation and maintenance) contractor at 4x600 MW power plant, and there was a need to restore the integrity of the boilers to ensure safe and reliable power for the smelter.'' Vedanta CEO (Jharsuguda) C N Singh said, ''GE is a great partner to upgrade our boiler with its state-of-the-art technology.'' Tata Power will implement a combustion modification system for their existing Indian make boilers along with advanced firing system equipment to meet the NOx (nitrous oxide) emission norms for their Jojobera plant at Jharkhand.

The upgrade will reduce NOx emissions to well below 450 mg per Nm3, helping the customer conform to India's emission norms laid by the Environment Pollution Control Board.

Tata Power Chief (Corporate Contracts) Monish Kumar said, ''This upgrade will reduce NOx emissions to well below 450 mg per Nm3, helping us to conform to India's emission norms laid by the Environment Pollution Control Board.'' JSW Steel's Bellary plant in Karnataka intends to enhance the capacity of their existing Indian make coal mills with the latest GE mill technology.

The upgrade will increase mill output to ensure a better coal injection rate to the furnace with improved reliability and availability. After the upgrade, JSW will also have the benefit of spares optimization as similar mills are already in operation at the site.

