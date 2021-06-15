Left Menu

Thermo Fisher Scientific expands its SARS-CoV-2 testing portfolio in India with a point-of-care testing platform

The Accula System is an innovative platform that will accelerate the availability of reliable and accurate advanced molecular diagnostics at the point of care.Mumbai, India, June 15, 2021Thermo Fisher Scientific today announced the introduction of the new and innovative Accula SARS-CoV-2 Test that delivers gold-standard reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction RT-PCR detection of SARS-CoV-2 in a point-of-care format.The Accula SARS-CoV-2 Test has received Emergency Use Authorization EUA from the United States U.S. Food and Drug Administration FDA for the detection of SARS-CoV-2 in Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments CLIAwaived environments.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 15-06-2021 17:34 IST | Created: 15-06-2021 17:25 IST
Thermo Fisher Scientific expands its SARS-CoV-2 testing portfolio in India with a point-of-care testing platform
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Actual System is an innovative platform that will accelerate the availability of reliable and accurate advanced molecular diagnostics at the point of care.

Thermo Fisher Scientific today announced the introduction of the new and innovative Accula SARS-CoV-2 Test that delivers gold-standard reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) detection of SARS-CoV-2 in a point-of-care format.

The Accula SARS-CoV-2 Test has received Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) from the United States (U.S.) Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the detection of SARS-CoV-2 in Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA)–waived environments. "Since the start of the pandemic, Thermo Fisher has acted quickly to provide support to the scientists and healthcare professionals at the frontlines of combating COVID-19," said Amit Chopra, managing director, India, and South Asia, Thermo Fisher Scientific. "Thermo Fisher's new testing platform combines the accuracy of RT-PCR with the simplicity, convenience, and procedural familiarity of traditional rapid immunoassays. The Accula SARS-CoV-2 Test is a natural extension to our existing offerings and will significantly help to meet the continuing demands for rapid and reliable COVID-19 testing in India." RT-PCR testing is streamlined from start to finish using a fully integrated, single-use microfluidic test cassette and the reusable, palm-sized Accula Dock. The test uses nasal swab samples and provides reliable, qualitative results in approximately 30 minutes. The Accula SARS-CoV-2 Test is enabled by proprietary PCR technology that allows for reduced absolute temperatures and reduced temperature differentials—resulting in rapid exponential amplification while reducing overall thermocycling times. "The rapid Accula point-of-care test will open new avenues of personal and public testing without compromising on accuracy," added Amit. "The introduction of the test in India is a demonstration of the impact our solutions have on human health during the pandemic, and far beyond.'' In January 2021, Thermo Fisher acquired Mesa Biotech Inc., which developed the Accula SARS-CoV-2 Test to provide accurate and faster results at the point of care. About Thermo Fisher Scientific Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. is the world leader in serving science, with annual revenue exceeding $30 billion. Our Mission is to enable our customers to make the world healthier, cleaner, and safer. Whether our customers are accelerating life sciences research, solving complex analytical challenges, improving patient diagnostics and therapies, or increasing productivity in their laboratories, we are here to support them. Our global team of more than 80,000 colleagues delivers an unrivaled combination of innovative technologies, purchasing convenience, and pharmaceutical services through our industry-leading brands, including Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, Unity Lab Services, and Patheon.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ubuntu Pro debuts on Google Cloud: Here's what it offers

Ubuntu Pro debuts on Google Cloud: Here's what it offers

 Global
2
Microsoft Flight Simulator coming to Xbox Series X|S on July 27

Microsoft Flight Simulator coming to Xbox Series X|S on July 27

 Global
3
Mumbai, June 14 (PTI) FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE.

Mumbai, June 14 (PTI) FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ...

 India
4
UK PM says on Brexit, NATO leaders understand importance of territorial integrity

UK PM says on Brexit, NATO leaders understand importance of territorial inte...

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021