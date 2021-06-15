NRI IT professional Adarsh Iyengar announces his latest single 'My Friend'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 15 (ANI/News Voir): Adarsh Iyengar, an IT professional based in USA is gearing up for the release of his latest single 'My Friend'. As the title suggests, his upcoming song 'My Friend' is based on friendship which will take viewers down the childhood memory lane is visually directed by Rakshith Thirthahalli, and Music by Hemanth Jois in EDM genre has added that emotional touch to it. The song is produced by Shri Krishna Productions that is owned by his wife Vidya Adarsh. The song will be out on his YouTube channel and major audio platforms like Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon, Gaana and Jio Saavan.

His cover songs "Nee bandu Nintaga - Rock Ballad Cover" and "Moh moh ke dhaage - Short video cover" are already a big hit on YouTube. The audience and critics appreciated him for adding a different flavor to the songs and high production value. The 33-year-old IT professional and singer realized his love for music at a very young age. His family roots in Carnatic music are deep and his mother Gayathri Rangarajan is a distant relative of Padma Bhushan Sangeetha Kalanidhi, Sri Doraiswamy Iyengar. He learnt Daasarapadaglu and Bhavageethe from his mother and started attending the local Competitions in his city and at different places over Karnataka during his childhood.

Adarsh also participated in many singing reality shows like "Idea Star Singer - 2" which was aired on Suvarna, "Fresh Voice of Karnataka" which was aired on public TV and Zee Kannada's "Sa Re Ga Ma Pa - North America chapter". He has also been a guest Celebrity singer for Kannada shows like "Nodi Swami Naav hadode Heege" which was aired on Kasturi Channel and "Nodi Swami Naav irode heege Award Show" aired on Suvarna. He has also performed live at various events in India and USA. Adarsh is an MS graduate in software engineering from BITS, Pilani. He currently works as an IT Program Manager. Rooted in Karnataka, India and currently based in the city of Bentonville in Arkansas state, USA, Adarsh is also an independent musician who wishes to make Indian music popular in western countries.

Being a full time IT Professional, maintaining a balance between work and passion can be tough at times. But Adarsh has been managing it all with the constant support and help of his wife Vidya Adarsh. Adarsh believes that there is no age to learn and try out new things. In order to sharpen his skills, he is currently training for Carnatic vocals under Vidwan Smt. Anjana Prahallad. Adarsh says, "This is just the beginning and there is lot more in the store to come."

