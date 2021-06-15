UST Hyderabad to add 1,000 employees within next two years

Digital solutions firm UST on Tuesday announced the expansion of its workforce in its centre at Hyderabad to over 1,000 employees.

The company plans to double the headcount and add 1,000 more ''associates'' in Hyderabad by the end of 2023, it said in a release.

Advertisement

UST's Hyderabad centre was opened in 2018 with a team of 250 employees, spread across the space of 35,000 sq.ft and 400 seats.

Ever since global pandemic induced restrictions in 2020, the company has onboarded more than 500 employees through the virtual onboarding process with all employees working remotely, it said.

The company will continue to hire rapidly and also expand the facility once the COVID-19 situation eases and associates can return to the office.

Over the next 12-18 months, the centre will continue to add people for various roles focusing on products and services for healthcare, retail, and manufacturing clients, it said.

This year, UST plans to hire professionals that include full-stack developers, automation engineers, and more, it said.

Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary (IT), Government of Telangana, extended his warm wishes and said, ''Congratulations to the entire team of UST on its growth and expansion of more than 1000 employees and growing.'' ''We are thankful for USTs contributions to the local communities, generating employment in and around Hyderabad and its commitment to the wider state economy. UST exceeding their talent base is great news and is a testament to the dedicated, skilled and extensive workforce in Telangana,'' the release quoted Ranjan as saying.

''We are thrilled and humbled to celebrate this milestone. UST's passionate and dedicated team is vital to our efforts as we commemorate this growth journey. As we continue to expand our footprint in India, we want to attract the most talented minds to join our vibrant team of professionals at our center,'' Harilal Neelakantan, Operations and Centre Head for UST, Hyderabad, said.

''At UST, we believe in empowering skills and fostering a working environment driven by our company's values and culture. We sincerely thank the government of Telangana for their invaluable support and cooperation towards enabling a harmonious environment for technology development and growth in the state,'' he said.

With 26,000 employees across 25 countries and over 35 offices, UST is a fast-growing organisation that provides advanced digital transformation services, products, and platforms to Global 2000 and Fortune 500 enterprises worldwide, and has a deeply rooted culture founded in the company's mission of 'Transforming Lives', the release said.

In India, apart from Hyderabad, it has dedicated delivery centres in Bengaluru, Chennai, Thiruvananthapuram, Kochi, Pune, Coimbatore, Hosur and Delhi NCR, it said.PTI SJR SS PTI PTI

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)