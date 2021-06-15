Airbus says trade deal avoids return to 'lose-lose' tariffs
Reuters | Paris | Updated: 15-06-2021
European planemaker Airbus welcomed a deal to call a truce in a transatlantic trade war on aircraft sales.
"From Airbus's perspective, we clearly welcome that," Chief Commercial Officer Christian Scherer told a previously scheduled news conference on Tuesday.
"Anything that levels the playing field in this highly competitive industry and avoids this terrible lose-lose proposition of tariffs (is) good," he said.
