Airbus says trade deal avoids return to 'lose-lose' tariffs

European planemaker Airbus welcomed a deal to call a truce in a transatlantic trade war on aircraft sales.

"From Airbus's perspective, we clearly welcome that," Chief Commercial Officer Christian Scherer told a previously scheduled news conference on Tuesday.

"Anything that levels the playing field in this highly competitive industry and avoids this terrible lose-lose proposition of tariffs (is) good," he said.

