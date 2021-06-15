Jubilant FoodWorks Q4 net profit jumps over 3 fold to Rs 105.30 cr

Jubilant FoodWorks Ltd, which operates fast-food chains Domino's Pizza and Dunkin' Donuts, on Tuesday reported over three fold jump in its consolidated net profit at Rs 105.30 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2021.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 32.53 crore in the January-March quarter a year ago, Jubilant FoodWorks Ltd (JFL) said in a regulatory filing.

Its revenue from operations was at Rs 1,037.85 crore, up 14.21 per cent, during the quarter under review, as against Rs 908.75 crore in the corresponding quarter of fiscal year 2019-20.

''This was driven by Domino's Like-for-Like (LFL) sales growth (adjusted for temporary restaurant closures) of 15.1 per cent and same store growth (SSG) of 11.8 per cent. Domino’s witnessed continued momentum in Delivery and Takeaway channels which grew by 28.7 per cent and 76.9 per cent respectively,” it said.

JFL’s total expenses were at Rs 912.70 crore, up 4.31 per cent in Q4/FY 2020-21 as against Rs 875 crore in the same period a year ago.

During the quarter, JFL opened 50 new restaurants for Domino’s Pizza adding 8 cities in its network and closed 4 stores of Domino’s Pizza. It was operating a total of 1,360 restaurants across 293 cities as of March 31, 2021.

Meanwhile, the company opened one restaurant for Dunkin' Donuts and closed 4 restaurants, bringing the number down to 24 from 27 at the beginning of the period.

JFL also opened one restaurant each of its new QSR Brands – Hong’s Kitchen and Ekdum!, taking the total count to 12 by the end of the quarter.

Commenting on the results, JFL Chairman Shyam S Bhartia and Co-Chairman Hari S Bhartia said: ''We are glad to have transitioned from recovery to growth phase and concluded the fiscal year on a positive note despite unique challenges posed by the global pandemic.

During the quarter, JFL acquired the master franchise rights for American multinational chain of fried chicken fast food restaurants ''Popeyes'' for India and also invested in DP Eurasia, an exclusive master franchisee of Domino’s Pizza in Turkey, Russia, Azerbaijan and Georgia.

For the fiscal year, which ended on March 31, 2021, JFL’s consolidated net profit was down 17.3 per cent to Rs 230.52 crore. It had a net profit of Rs 278.79 crore in the financial year 2019-20.

Its revenue from operations was at Rs 3,311.87 crore in FY 2020-21, down 15.7 per cent. It was Rs 3,927.27 crore in FY 2019-20.

JFL CEO and Wholetime Director Pratik Pota said: “I am pleased with our performance in Q4FY21 and FY21. We returned to growth during the quarter, opened a large number of new stores, improved our operating margins and expanded our portfolio of brands.” Meanwhile, in a separate fling, JFL informed its board in their meeting held on Tuesday approved recommendation of a final dividend of 60 per cent, which is Rs 6 per equity shares of the face value of Rs 10 each for the financial year 2020-21.

The board has also approved the re-appointment of Pratik R Pota as CEO & Wholetime Director of the company for a period of three years with effect from April 1, 2022, till March 31, 2025 and Berjis Minoo Desai as an Independent Director. Both are subject to the approval of the shareholders of the company, it added.

Shares of Jubilant FoodWorks Ltd on Tuesday settled at Rs 3,175.40 on BSE, down 0.73 per cent from its previous close.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)