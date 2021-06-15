WNS Recognized as a 'Leader' in NelsonHall’s 2021 Healthcare Payer BPS NEAT Evaluation

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India & New York, United States– Business Wire India WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE: WNS), a leading provider of global Business Process Management (BPM) solutions, today announced that it has been recognized as an overall ‘Leader’ in NelsonHall’s 2021 NEAT evaluation for Healthcare Payer business process services (BPS).

NelsonHall’s ‘Leader’ category is based on a company’s ability, relative to their peers, to deliver immediate benefits today and meet future client requirements. The NEAT tool assesses the capability of vendors across a range of criteria including strategic offerings, delivery, presence and market momentum, use of technology, and benefits achieved. The report highlights WNS’ differentiated solutions in provider administration and network management, member services, enrollment and eligibility, claims administration, and care management. Also noted are WNS’ investments in digitalization, design thinking, and Customer Experience (CX).

Advertisement

“WNS continues to help our healthcare insurance clients meet their rapidly evolving business requirements. Our deep domain knowledge, proprietary technology platforms, and advanced analytics capabilities have helped us co-create new solutions with clients in the healthcare payer space. Through targeted investments and unique industry solutions, WNS has enabled them to rapidly move toward value-based care and enhance the customer experience,” said Keshav R. Murugesh, Group CEO, WNS.

“Healthcare payers today are looking for BPM providers with strong domain and process understanding, advanced analytics capabilities and transformative solutions that rethink process boundaries and operating models. WNS’ continued focus on strengthening domain expertise, innovative offerings, and comprehensive CX offerings have helped it gain and retain a leadership position in the healthcare payer BPS market. The creation of Centers of Excellence and key partnerships will continue to support WNS’ growth in these areas,” said Ashley Singleton, Market Analyst, NelsonHall.

In the healthcare payer sector, WNS services 3 of the 10 largest Health Insurance companies in the US as measured by annual premiums. The company offers solutions across plan design, member services administration, enrollment & eligibility, billing & collections, claims administration, provider, administration & network management, and care management. WNS’ ongoing investments in digitalization, CX, clinical analytics, and lifecycle management are helping clients deliver improved member health outcomes.

About WNS WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE: WNS) is a leading Business Process Management (BPM) company. WNS combines deep industry knowledge with technology, analytics and process expertise to co-create innovative, digitally led transformational solutions with over 380 clients across various industries. WNS delivers an entire spectrum of BPM solutions including industry-specific offerings, customer experience services, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics to re-imagine the digital future of businesses. As of March 31, 2021, WNS had 43,997 professionals across 58 delivery centers worldwide including facilities in Australia, China, Costa Rica, India, the Philippines, Poland, Romania, South Africa, Spain, Sri Lanka, Turkey, the United Kingdom, and the United States. For more information, visit www.wns.com.

About NelsonHall NelsonHall is the leading global analyst firm dedicated to helping organizations understand the ‘art of the possible’ in digital operations transformation. With analysts in the U.S., U.K., and Continental Europe, NelsonHall provides buy-side organizations with detailed, critical information on markets and vendors (including NEAT assessments) that helps them make fast and highly informed sourcing decisions. And for vendors, NelsonHall provides deep knowledge of market dynamics and user requirements to help them hone their go-to-market strategies. NelsonHall’s research is based on rigorous, primary research, and is widely respected for the quality, depth and insight of its analysis.

Safe Harbor Provision This document includes information which may constitute forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, the accuracy of which are necessarily subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions as to future events. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied are discussed in our most recent Form 20-F and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. WNS undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)