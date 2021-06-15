Giftalove.com Launches Exclusive Gifts Collection for Upcoming Father's Day & Rakhi 2021

NEW DELHI, June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Incepted in 2013, the online gifting portal of Giftalove.com has carved a niche for itself in the world of fierce competition with its tremendous user-friendly online services and an extensive catalogue of gifts for every occasion. With good eight years of experience, the minds behind this renowned portal make it a consistent strategy to keep revamping its gift collection as and when the occasions approach to serve their customers in the best possible manner. Recently, the website has announced its comprehensive gift collection for the upcoming events of Father's Day (20th June) and Raksha Bandhan (22nd August) for 2021 to its esteemed potential customers. Now, the website is live with the best Rakhi and Father's Day gifts at pocket-friendly prices.

Giftalove.com aims to achieve 100% customer satisfaction through its infallible delivery services and ingenious ways to help its customers choose the best gifts for their loved ones. With this thought in mind, the website launched its latest gift collection for Father's Day and Raksha Bandhan for 2021.

Father's Day Gifts for 2021: Just like Mother's Day, Father's Day is yet another significant occasion for the gifting industry. With Father's Day just around the corner, the website brings an all-new collection of gifts online for the occasion for its customers at pocket-friendly rates. The plush range of gifts for Father's Day includes cakes, flowers, personalized gifts, good luck plants, and gift hampers.

Rakhi Gifts for 2021: As Raksha Bandhan is a significant festival in India, Giftalove.com has refurbished its Raksha Bandhan gift collection for 2021 with the trendy and innovative Rakhi and Rakhi gifts for brothers and sisters. People can find the best-selling Rakhi like designer Rakhi, auspicious Rakhi, lumba Rakhi, bracelet Rakhi, and Rakhi sets in the 2021 Raksha Bandhan collection on this gifting site. Moreover, there is also a good variety of Rakhi gift hampers and combos for brothers such as Rakhi with sweets, chocolates, dry fruits, puja thali, greeting cards and more. The website also offers the facility for same day Rakhi delivery in India on Rakhi gifts to their customers.

Mr. Deelip Kumar, the owner at Giftalove.com, said, ''After the expansion of our catalogue with Father's Day and Rakhi gifts online for 2021, we are sure that we will definitely meet the expectations of our customers. Both the occasions are significant from the point of view of gifting, and therefore, we decided to launch an exclusive gift collection for these special days. We will try to ensure timely deliveries of gifts for Father's Day even at the last minute as the occasion is just about a week away.

As far as the Rakhi is concerned, it is the most crucial time for us. Our newly launched gift range will act as a driving factor to increase customers and spotlessly meet their expectations. Soon we will be engaging ourselves in national as well as international deliveries across the globe. Our online gift store will dedicatedly and seamlessly work to fulfill the deadlines of deliveries of latest gifts and let our customers send Rakhi to India and abroad in a smooth and timely manner.'' He further adds, ''Giftalove.com will adhere to all the safety protocols of the government and promises 100% safe and unhindered delivery In India and overseas during the pandemic.'' About Giftalove.com Giftalove.com is an India-based online gift store serving in more than 200 cities in India and across 50+ countries worldwide. The website is one of the renowned online gifting portals in the country known to have 10,000+ gifts for various of occasions. The gifts available here range from cakes, flowers, plants, personalized gifts to great gift combos and hampers at affordable prices.

