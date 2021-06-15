Restaurants, cinema halls, gyms in Punjab to reopen with 50 pc capacity

As the Covid positivity rate dropped to two per cent in Punjab, the state government on Tuesday eased restrictions, allowing restaurants, cinema halls and gyms to operate at 50 per cent capacity beginning Wednesday.

According to an official statement, 50 people are allowed at weddings and cremations. Earlier, 20 persons were allowed for such gatherings.

Under the fresh guidelines, which will remain in effect till June 25, daily night curfew will be in place from 8 pm to 5 am and weekend curfew will be imposed from 8 pm on Saturday up to 5 am on Monday across the state, the statement said.

Earlier, the night curfew was from 7 pm to 6 am.

Chairing a virtual Covid review meeting, Chief Minister Amarinder Singh ordered the reopening of all restaurants, cafes, coffee shops, fast food outlets, cinema halls, gyms at maximum 50 per cent capacity, subject to all their employees having received at least one dose of vaccination.

Air conditioned buses can also ply with 50 per cent occupation.

Bars, pubs and 'ahatas' (tavern) shall, however, continue to remain closed, the statement said.

All educational institutions will also continue to be closed.

District authorities have been asked to determine opening timings of non-essential shops on the basis of the local situation, while ensuring that crowds are avoided.

The authorities shall also continue to ensure strict implementation of all the extant directives of the government on Covid-appropriate behaviour, the chief minister added.

On Monday, Punjab had recorded 629 fresh cases, taking the infection tally to 5,88,525.

