Left Menu

TVS Motor cuts price of iQube Electric scooter by Rs 11,250

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-06-2021 18:38 IST | Created: 15-06-2021 18:24 IST
TVS Motor cuts price of iQube Electric scooter by Rs 11,250
  • Country:
  • India

TVS Motor Company on Tuesday said it has reduced the price of the iQube Electric scooter by Rs 11,250 in line with revision in subsidy under the FAME II Scheme.

The electric scooter is now priced at Rs 1,00,777 in Delhi from Rs 1,12,027 earlier.

The new pricing is in line with the recently announced revision in subsidy under the FAME II scheme by the government, TVS Motor Company said in a statement.

The improved incentives would increase the penetration of electric two-wheelers in the country, it added.

Last week, the government made a partial modification of the scheme for Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Electric Vehicles in India Phase II (FAME India Phase II), including increasing the demand incentive for electric two-wheelers to Rs 15,000 per kWh from the earlier uniform subsidy of Rs 10,000 per KWh for all EVs, including plug-in hybrids and strong hybrids except buses.

In the latest modification, the department of heavy industries also capped incentives for electric two-wheelers at 40 percent of the cost of vehicles, up from 20 percent earlier.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ubuntu Pro debuts on Google Cloud: Here's what it offers

Ubuntu Pro debuts on Google Cloud: Here's what it offers

 Global
2
Microsoft Flight Simulator coming to Xbox Series X|S on July 27

Microsoft Flight Simulator coming to Xbox Series X|S on July 27

 Global
3
UK PM says on Brexit, NATO leaders understand importance of territorial integrity

UK PM says on Brexit, NATO leaders understand importance of territorial inte...

 United Kingdom
4
Financials, energy stocks boost FTSE 100 ahead of reopening decision

Financials, energy stocks boost FTSE 100 ahead of reopening decision

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021