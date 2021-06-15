Adani group shares close on mixed note

A day after seeing a sharp plunge, shares of Adani group companies closed on a mixed note on Tuesday.

On Monday, the group said that accounts of three Mauritius-based funds that own the port-to-energy conglomerate's stocks were not frozen amid reports to the contrary.

Advertisement

Six Adani group companies, including the flagship Adani Enterprises, are listed on the bourses.

On Tuesday, Adani Enterprises gained 2.45 per cent to Rs 1,538.05 and Adani Green Energy jumped 2.79 per cent to Rs 1,208.75 on the BSE. Amid bullish sentiments in the market, the 30-share Sensex on Tuesday touched fresh lifetime closing and intra-day highs.

In contrast, Adani Transmission tumbled 5 per cent to Rs 1,441.40 while Adani Total Gas tanked 5 per cent to Rs 1,467.35. Shares of Adani Power slumped 4.97 per cent to Rs 133.90 and that of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone declined 0.94 per cent to Rs 761.45.

Shares of Adani group companies plunged on Monday after reports that the National Securities Depository Ltd (NSDL) froze the accounts of the three foreign funds that are among the top stakeholders in the firms.

While Adani group said all the accounts of its top shareholder funds were active, NSDL in an email to the group had also confirmed their 'active' status.

The six-listed companies in identical filings, on Monday, to the stock exchanges said the reports of NSDL freezing accounts of Albula Investment Fund, Cresta Fund and APMS Investment Fund holding shares in the group firms were ''blatantly erroneous and is done to deliberately mislead the investing community.'' On Tuesday, BSE issued a circular carrying the clarification by NSDL to Adani group.

''We wish to inform you that the status of the demat account(s) of your shareholders may be verified from NSDL DPM (SHR) system available with your RTA and the beneficiary position details downloaded to your RTA.

''The current status of the demat accounts of the shareholders is available in the DPM (SHR) system. As may be verified from the said system, the status of demat accounts mentioned in your trail email are held in 'Active' status in NSDL system. Further, the ... demat accounts are in 'Suspended for Debit' status,'' as per the clarification.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)