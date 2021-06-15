EU, US aim to solve steel dispute before Dec - bloc's chief

Both the European Union and the United States are aware they must find a solution in their trade dispute on steel and aluminum before Dec. 1, the head of the bloc's executive said after talks with U.S. President Joe Biden.

"I'm confident we'll find a solution," European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen told a news conference after an EU summit with Biden.

