EU's von der Leyen welcomes end of WTO's longest dispute

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 15-06-2021 18:51 IST | Created: 15-06-2021 18:51 IST
  • Country:
  • Belgium

European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said on Tuesday she welcomed the truce agreed between the European Union and the United States that brought to an end the World Trade Organization's longest running dispute.

"The agreement we have found now really opens a new chapter in our relationship," von der Leyen told a news conference after a EU-U.S. summit with U.S. President Joe Biden.

The two sides agreed to remove tariffs on $11.5 billion of goods from EU wine to U.S. tobacco and spirits for five years. The tariffs were imposed on a tit-for-tat basis over mutual frustration with state subsidies for U.S. planemaker Boeing and European rival Airbus.

