Biden welcomes Boeing-Airbus deal, agreement to challenge China

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 15-06-2021 19:14 IST | Created: 15-06-2021 19:14 IST
President Joe Biden on Tuesday welcomed the "major breakthrough" in a Boeing-Airbus trade dispute and an agreement with the European Union to counter China's "non-market practices."

"Today, the United States and the European Union made a major breakthrough in the Boeing-Airbus trade dispute, which has lasted more than 16 years," Biden said in a statement.

"Significantly, we also agreed to work together to challenge and counter China’s non-market practices in this sector that give China's companies an unfair advantage."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

