Goyal reviews policy framework for farming, distribution of coarse food grains

"Time has come to revise norms to incentivise the farming and distribution of Coarse grains in India "- said Shri Piyush Goyal, Union Minister for Consumer Affairs, Food & Public, Railways and Commerce & Industry, while reviewing the policy framework for procurement, distribution and disposal of coarse food grains.

He said that farming and procurement of coarse grains need to be increased in a planned manner.

The meeting was attended by senior officials of the Department of Food & Public distribution and several departments under the Agriculture Ministry. It may be noted that Makka, Jwar, Bajra, Ragi etc are not only good for health but good for the agricultural economy as well.

Recently, the Prime Minister had announced the need for the promotion of Millets in the country. The UN General Assembly also declared the year 2023 as the "International Year of Millets". In view of this revision in Policy Guidelines for procurement, distribution and disposal of coarse grains were required.

The Minister said that revision of norms will result in encouraging procurement of coarse grain. Production of coarse grains being nutritious food results in sustainable agriculture development, and diversification of crops, their procurement needs to be encouraged. Permission to procure will be given only after previous stocks have been disposed of to avoid possible recycling. Interstate movement as per the requirement of the consuming state.

Millets are grown on marginal and un-irrigated land and procurement will help in doubling farmers income. Millets are more nutritious and hence would help India fight against malnutrition, Millets are more environment friendly and hence help in promoting sustainable agriculture and in the preservation of the environment, Local procurement and local consumption will save transportation and avoidable movement of other cereals and Shelf life of some coarse grains is more than three months. Coarse grains are procured by State Government Agencies/FCI from farmers as per extant guidelines.

The major coarse grains crop covered under Minimum Support Price (MSP) are Jowar (Hybrid), Jowar (Maldandi), Bajra, Ragi, Maize and Barley. All millets, Maize and Barely are known as Coarse grains.

In India, a total of 3,04,914 farmers has been benefitted during KMS 2020-21. A total of 1162886 (11.62 LMT) coarse grains has been procured during the year 2020-21.

As per the present Guideline for Coarse Grain dated 21.03.2014, the procurement period given to the State Government should not go beyond three months and the second condition stipulates that the procurement period should also not go beyond one month from the end of the normal period of harvesting of the concerned crop in the State. A maximum of 6 months' time is provided to the States for procurement and distribution of coarse grains through the Public Distribution System (PDS).

