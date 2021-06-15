Arunachal govt to consult Tawang people before finalising railway project site

The Arunachal Pradesh government has decided to consult the people of Tawang district, bordering China, before zeroing in on locations for laying railway tracks and a station, an official said on Tuesday.

State Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar directed the Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Tawang district to take on board the villagers for a Final Location Survey of the 200 kilometre- long railway line from Bhalukpong, on Assam border, in West Kameng district to Tawang.

The chief secretary said that since the railway line is of strategic importance for the nation, it should be on a technically feasible site and at the same time villagers should also offer land voluntarily for the project.

It was decided that representatives of all concerned will visit the site on June 21 to finalise the location.

Tawang DC Sang Phuntsok informed Kumar that the proposed railway route and the site of the station fall on the land of five villages - Shernup, Jamkhar, Ruikhar, Bekhar, and Boksar.

The proposed railway route also passes through the Tsoh-Manja-Chhenmo lake, considered sacred by locals, the DC said.

The chief secretary held a virtual meeting on the project Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) General Manager Sunil Sharma.

Other senior officials also attended the meeting.

