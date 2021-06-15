Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd's e-commerce ethnic brand Jaypore has made a foray into the menswear category.

The brand, which is operating in handcrafted and artisanal womenswear and jewellery, has now entered the menswear market with its first-ever range of exquisite kurtas, indie-wear, elegant shirts and trousers made from natural and sustainable fabrics, said a statement.

Jaypore Business Head Rashmi Shukla said, ''Jaypore is excited to enter the menswear category, and bring to it a freshness of design, crafts and fabrics. Menswear by Jaypore is an amalgamation of the rich heritage of India and the modern elements of essential wear.'' * * * Del Monte launches India's first packaged King Coconut Water * Premium packaged foods brands Del Monte on Tuesday announced to launch its packaged King coconut water, renowned for its superior health and taste benefits.

This would boost Del Monte's drinks portfolio at a time when consumer demand for health and immunity enhancing natural products is at a high. King Coconut, a native to Sri Lanka, is renowned for its superior taste and health benefits, said FieldFresh Foods-owned company in a statement.

FieldFresh Foods CEO Yogesh Bellani said, ''We have received phenomenally positive response to the product during pre-launch trials and believe that we have a highly differentiated offering in this fast growing category.'' * * * Hindustan Power sets up 50-bed Covid care facility in Madhya Pradesh * Hindustan Power on Tuesday said that it has set up a 50-bed Covid care facility in Village Jaithari, district Anuppur of Madhya Pradesh, amid the pandemic.

To support the local communities in their fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, Hindustan Power has set up a 50-bed facility in Jaithari, Anuppur, for the general public, a statement said. The facility is fully equipped with ambulances, oxygen concentrators, oxygen cylinders, medication, PPE kits, pulse oximeters and other essential medical requirements.

The company has also donated two ambulances, five oxygen concentrators and 25 oxygen cylinders to Anuppur Medical Hospital. Hindustan Power President (Thermal) said Lalit Jain, ''We believe in creating strong partnerships with the local communities. Fighting the pandemic have to be a collective effort to succeed.'' Last year, Hindustan Power had also donated the ventilators to the district Hospital in Anuppur for the treatment of Covid 19 patients.

