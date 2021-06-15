Biden official says expectations low for Putin summit
15-06-2021
A senior official in U.S. President Joe Biden's administration said on Tuesday that he did not expect big outcomes from Biden's first summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
"We're not expecting a big set of deliverables out of this meeting," said the U.S. official as Air Force One landed in Geneva ahead of the planned meeting on Wednesday.
