Biden official says expectations low for Putin summit

A senior official in U.S. President Joe Biden's administration said on Tuesday that he did not expect big outcomes from Biden's first summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"We're not expecting a big set of deliverables out of this meeting," said the U.S. official as Air Force One landed in Geneva ahead of the planned meeting on Wednesday.

