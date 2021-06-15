E-rickshaw driver, woman passenger killed in Delhi road crash

An e-rickshaw driver and a woman were killed while her three family members were injured after a speeding car hit the vehicle in Central Delhi's Daryaganj area, police said on Tuesday.

The accident took place near Delight Cinema at about 10:40 pm on Monday when the woman, her husband and their two children were travelling in the e-rickshaw, according to police.

They were rushed to a nearby hospital where the woman and the e-rickshaw driver were declared dead. Her husband and the two children are stated to be stable, a senior police officer said.

A motorcyclist chased the car, which was intercepted at a picket near Barshla Bulla Chowk, Jama Masjid, he said.

A case was registered and two people, including the car driver, were arrested in connection with the accident, police said, adding the accused were under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident.