Left Menu

NHB imposes Rs 80,000 fine on PNB Housing Fin

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-06-2021 21:13 IST | Created: 15-06-2021 21:13 IST
NHB imposes Rs 80,000 fine on PNB Housing Fin
  • Country:
  • India

National Housing Bank (NHB) has imposed a penalty of Rs 80,000 on PNB Housing Finance for not complying with loan disbursement norms in 2015.

However, the company has asked the regulator to reconsider the penalty.

In a letter dated June 11, NHB has advised the company to pay a penalty of Rs 80,000 plus GST for non-compliance with policy regarding disbursement of home loans in the year 2015, PNB Housing Finance said in a regulatory filing on Tuesday.

The home loan disbursements were related to Pushpban and Chaitraban projects situated at a village in Pune, promoted and developed by DSK.

''The company has made a representation to NHB on June 14, 2021, to reconsider the penalty as this matter was earlier dealt with by the NHB in October 2019 and a caution advice was then issued,'' PNB Housing Finance said.

Shares of PNB Housing on Tuesday closed at Rs 738.05 apiece on the BSE, down 4.99 per cent from the previous close.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ubuntu Pro debuts on Google Cloud: Here's what it offers

Ubuntu Pro debuts on Google Cloud: Here's what it offers

 Global
2
Microsoft Flight Simulator coming to Xbox Series X|S on July 27

Microsoft Flight Simulator coming to Xbox Series X|S on July 27

 Global
3
UK PM says on Brexit, NATO leaders understand importance of territorial integrity

UK PM says on Brexit, NATO leaders understand importance of territorial inte...

 United Kingdom
4
Financials, energy stocks boost FTSE 100 ahead of reopening decision

Financials, energy stocks boost FTSE 100 ahead of reopening decision

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021