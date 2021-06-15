U.S., EU aircraft subsidies truce good news for wine producers-French President
French President Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday that the truce agreed between the United States and European Union in their near 17-year dispute over aircraft subsidies was good news for wine producers. "With the agreement reached on the Airbus-Boeing dispute, American tariffs on French products, including wine, have been lifted.
"With the agreement reached on the Airbus-Boeing dispute, American tariffs on French products, including wine, have been lifted. These are the first results of our new relationship with our American partners," Macron said on Twitter.
"This is effective cooperation. This is good news for our wine producers," he added.
