28 seaplane routes, 14 water aerodromes under development: Govt

A total of 28 seaplane routes and 14 water aerodromes across the country are in various stages of development at a cost of Rs 450 crore, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Tuesday. In order to develop seaplane flight services in India, the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) and the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways (MoPSW) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) this afternoon. At the event, Puri said: ''Twenty-eight seaplane routes under the regional connectivity scheme and 14 water aerodromes in Gujarat, Assam, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Andaman and Nicobar islands and Lakshadweep are at various stages of development at the cost of Rs 450 crore.'' Under the regional connectivity scheme UDAN, financial incentives from the Centre, state governments and airport operators are extended to selected airlines to encourage operations from unserved and underserved airports, and keep airfares affordable.

Puri said the MoU is a formalisation and the beginning of an institutional process to develop seaplane services in India. He clarified that he has never seen any hurdles coming his way from anywhere when it comes to starting seaplane operations.

Puri told his ministry's officials to operationalise the seaplane routes as soon as possible because of their immense potential.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on October 31 last year inaugurated SpiceJet's seaplane service between the Statue of Unity near Kevadiya in Gujarat's Narmada district and Sabarmati riverfront in Ahmedabad.

However, this seaplane service has not been operational for the last two months due to COVID-19, said Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Mansukh Mandaviya, who was also present at the MoU signing event. Under the MoU signed on Tuesday, the MoPSW would identify and develop water front infrastructure of aerodromes and obtain required statutory approvals in coordination with MoCA, DGCA (Directorate General of Civil Aviation) and AAI (Airports Authority of India) by defining the timelines for all activities involved in the development of facilities for starting seaplane operations. The MoCA would carry out bidding and select potential airlines operators based on their commercial consideration through bidding process on the routes identified under the UDAN scheme and by the MoPSW, stated the MoU. The MoCA is also obliged to provide funds and financial support in respect of water aerodromes awarded under UDAN scheme and coordinate with chief secretaries of all states for the seaplanes operations, according to the MoU.

