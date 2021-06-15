Left Menu

Rajasthan Fin Corp decides to provide relief to entrepreneurs on EMIs

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 15-06-2021 21:52 IST | Created: 15-06-2021 21:52 IST
Rajasthan Fin Corp decides to provide relief to entrepreneurs on EMIs
  • Country:
  • India

The Rajasthan Finance Corporation has decided to provide relief to entrepreneurs in repayment of monthly instalments (EMI) or quarterly instalments of the principal amount of loans in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Corporation has issued a circular to all the bank branches concerned, to relax the schedule of loan instalment payment for this.

According to the circular, the EMI or quarterly instalments of the principal amount which is due in June, July and August 2021 for industrial units have been postponed.

The deferred installments will be payable after the last date for repayment of loan, and the payment schedule will be rescheduled accordingly.

The next regular instalment of principal amount will be payable on September 1, 2021, for industrial units loaned from the Corporation.

There will be no change in the payment dates of interest on loans due in the period from June to August 2021.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ubuntu Pro debuts on Google Cloud: Here's what it offers

Ubuntu Pro debuts on Google Cloud: Here's what it offers

 Global
2
Microsoft Flight Simulator coming to Xbox Series X|S on July 27

Microsoft Flight Simulator coming to Xbox Series X|S on July 27

 Global
3
UK PM says on Brexit, NATO leaders understand importance of territorial integrity

UK PM says on Brexit, NATO leaders understand importance of territorial inte...

 United Kingdom
4
Financials, energy stocks boost FTSE 100 ahead of reopening decision

Financials, energy stocks boost FTSE 100 ahead of reopening decision

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021