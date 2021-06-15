Rajasthan Fin Corp decides to provide relief to entrepreneurs on EMIs

The Rajasthan Finance Corporation has decided to provide relief to entrepreneurs in repayment of monthly instalments (EMI) or quarterly instalments of the principal amount of loans in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Corporation has issued a circular to all the bank branches concerned, to relax the schedule of loan instalment payment for this.

According to the circular, the EMI or quarterly instalments of the principal amount which is due in June, July and August 2021 for industrial units have been postponed.

The deferred installments will be payable after the last date for repayment of loan, and the payment schedule will be rescheduled accordingly.

The next regular instalment of principal amount will be payable on September 1, 2021, for industrial units loaned from the Corporation.

There will be no change in the payment dates of interest on loans due in the period from June to August 2021.

