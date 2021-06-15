MP bus ban for 3 states to go, Maha curbs till Jun 22

The ban on inter-state movement of passenger buses between Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh will be lifted from Wednesday, while the curb on those from Maharashtra will continue till June 22, an official said here on Tuesday.

The order to lift the ban on bus movement from the three states and to maintain the one imposed on Maharashtra was issued by MP additional transport commissioner Arvind Saxena, he added.

The COVID-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday rose to 7,88,649 after the state reported 224 fresh cases and the toll reached 8,615 as 27 people succumbed to the infection.

