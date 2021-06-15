Left Menu

Govt simplifies registration process for MSMEs

The government has simplified the registration process for micro, small and medium enterprises and they will now only need to furnish PAN and Aadhaar to register, an official statement said on Tuesday.Announcing the measure, MSME minister Nitin Gadkari said that after getting registered, the MSME unit will be getting priority and finance.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-06-2021 22:08 IST | Created: 15-06-2021 22:08 IST
Govt simplifies registration process for MSMEs
  • Country:
  • India

The government has simplified the registration process for micro, small and medium enterprises and they will now only need to furnish PAN and Aadhaar to register, an official statement said on Tuesday.

Announcing the measure, MSME minister Nitin Gadkari said that after getting registered, the MSME unit will be getting priority and finance. He said there is a need to impart training to small units in fields of entrepreneurship and other related aspects. He also expressed hope that banks and non-banking finance companies will also provide full support to small businesses.

The minister ''announced simplification of process for registration of MSMEs. Now only PAN and Aadhaar will be required for registration of MSMEs,'' it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ubuntu Pro debuts on Google Cloud: Here's what it offers

Ubuntu Pro debuts on Google Cloud: Here's what it offers

 Global
2
Microsoft Flight Simulator coming to Xbox Series X|S on July 27

Microsoft Flight Simulator coming to Xbox Series X|S on July 27

 Global
3
UK PM says on Brexit, NATO leaders understand importance of territorial integrity

UK PM says on Brexit, NATO leaders understand importance of territorial inte...

 United Kingdom
4
Financials, energy stocks boost FTSE 100 ahead of reopening decision

Financials, energy stocks boost FTSE 100 ahead of reopening decision

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021