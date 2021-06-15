Left Menu

Dish TV board to meet next week to consider fundraising of up to Rs 1,000 cr

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-06-2021 22:24 IST | Created: 15-06-2021 22:24 IST
Dish TV board to meet next week to consider fundraising of up to Rs 1,000 cr
  • Country:
  • India

Dish TV Ltd on Tuesday said its board will meet next week to consider raising up to Rs 1,000 crore by issue of permissible securities.

The DTH service provider's board had on February 7 this year considered various options for fundraising. It had also granted in-principal approval to explore and initiate the process of fundraising through permissible modes and issue of permissible securities, for an amount up to Rs 1,000 crore, in one or more tranches.

Later on February 17, the board constituted a 'Fund Raising Committee' for ''recommending, taking actions and monitoring in the matters of raising funds and related matters thereof'', Dish TV said in a regulatory filing.

Its board meeting is scheduled to be held on Monday, June 21 to ''consider the proposal for fundraising by issue of permissible securities, including through rights issue, preferential issue or through any other permissible mode or a combination thereof'', the company said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ubuntu Pro debuts on Google Cloud: Here's what it offers

Ubuntu Pro debuts on Google Cloud: Here's what it offers

 Global
2
Microsoft Flight Simulator coming to Xbox Series X|S on July 27

Microsoft Flight Simulator coming to Xbox Series X|S on July 27

 Global
3
UK PM says on Brexit, NATO leaders understand importance of territorial integrity

UK PM says on Brexit, NATO leaders understand importance of territorial inte...

 United Kingdom
4
Financials, energy stocks boost FTSE 100 ahead of reopening decision

Financials, energy stocks boost FTSE 100 ahead of reopening decision

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021