EPFO defers filing of PF return with Aadhaar seeded UANs

Retirement fund body EPFO on Tuesday deferred implementation of its order mandating filing of PF returns with Aadhaar-verified universal account numbers (UAN) till September 1, 2021. This will give more time to employers to link their employees Aadhaar number with PF accounts or UAN. Earlier, the EPFO had set the deadline of June 1, 2021. The date of implementation for filing ECR (electronic challan cum receipt or PF return) with Aadhaar verified UANs has been extended to September 1, 2021, showed an office order issued by the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO).

The EPFO had issued office order for the field staff on June 1 saying that the ECR shall be allowed to be filed only for those members, whose Aadhaar numbers are seeded and verified with the UAN, with effect from June 1, 2021. The EPFO had decided to make Aadhaar seeding compulsory after a labour ministry notification in this regard. A notification was issued by the labour ministry on May 3, which mandated the ministry and bodies working under it to seek Aadhaar number from the beneficiaries under the Social Security Code. The Code was passed last year by Parliament.

''... the central government hereby appoints the 3rd day of May, 2021 as the date on which the provisions of section 142 of the said Social Security Code shall come into force,'' the notification had said.

Section 142 provides for establishing the identity of an employee or an unorganised worker or any other person through Aadhaar number for seeking benefits and availing services under the Code.

