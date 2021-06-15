Rajasthan further relaxes lockdown restrictions, allows more activities

Shopping malls, gyms, restaurants and sports complexes that were closed amid Covid-induced lockdown in Rajasthan will open from Wednesday for restricted hours. The state government has also allowed monuments, art and culture places, and hotels providing in-house services to open in view of the decreasing number of coronavirus cases. However, cinema halls, theatres and multiplexes will remain closed.

The Home Department released a revised set of guidelines on Tuesday, providing further relaxation in the 'three-layer public discipline lockdown 2.0.

According to the guidelines, fully air-conditioned shopping complexes or malls can open from Monday to Saturday from 6 am to 4 pm and the facility of dining in all restaurants will be allowed from 9 am to 4 pm with 50 per cent capacity. The facility of home delivery by restaurants will be allowed till 10 pm and take-away from 6 am to 4 pm from Monday to Saturday while the hotel operators will be able to provide service to their in-house guests.

Stadiums, gyms and yoga centres will open from Monday to Saturday between 6 am and 4 pm.

All permitted markets and commercial establishments, which were allowed from Monday to Friday, will now be allowed to be open from Monday to Saturday. On weekdays, there will be public discipline curfew from 5 pm to 5 am. The public discipline weekend curfew will continue from 5 pm on Saturday till 5 am on Monday.

In all such government and private offices with staffers less than 10, the entire staff will be allowed to function from their workplace. In case of more than 10 staff members, 50 per cent of them will be allowed. The city and mini buses will operate from 5 am to 5 pm in the city. The metro rail will operate from Wednesday as per the guidelines. Passengers will not be allowed to travel standing.

A separate guideline will be issued by Department of Art and Culture for all tourist places, monuments related to art and culture.

