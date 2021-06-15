Left Menu

U.S., EU 'frank information-sharing' to make truce on aircraft subsidies work -USTR

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 15-06-2021 23:24 IST | Created: 15-06-2021 23:22 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
The United States and the European Union agreed to be transparent about any government financing for future aircraft programs and it should be granted on market terms comparable to those offered by private lenders, senior U.S. trade officials said on Tuesday. "In order to make this work, you need to have frank information-sharing, and you need to have it upfront," one of the officials told reporters after the United States and the EU agreed a five-year truce in a 17-year tariff war over government aid to U.S. planemaker Boeing Co and Europe's Airbus .

The official said the two sides had not set a benchmark for such "market terms," and did not view that as appropriate without knowing future conditions or details of specific projects.

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

