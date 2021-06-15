Left Menu

EU raises €20 billion in 10-year bond to fund virus recovery

The European Commission said on Tuesday it has raised 20 billion USD 24.2 billion through a 10-year bond as part of its plans to finance the 27-nation blocs recovery from the coronavirus crisis.EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said the inaugural transaction of the NextGeneration EU program is the largest ever institutional bond issuance in Europe.

PTI | Brussels | Updated: 15-06-2021 23:41 IST | Created: 15-06-2021 23:31 IST
EU raises €20 billion in 10-year bond to fund virus recovery
Representative Image Image Credit: Pexels
  • Country:
  • Belgium

The European Commission said on Tuesday it has raised €20 billion (USD 24.2 billion) through a 10-year bond as part of its plans to finance the 27-nation bloc's recovery from the coronavirus crisis.

EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said the inaugural transaction of the NextGeneration EU program is the largest ever institutional bond issuance in Europe. The money will help finance the national recovery plans devised by member states to get their economies back on track.

Von der Leyen said the bond was priced at "very attractive terms'' and that the European Union will pay less than 0.1% interest on it.

"Europe is attractive,'' she said. "By the end of this year, we expect to have issued around 100 billion in bonds and bills.'' The commissioner in charge of Budget and Administration, Johannes Hahn, said the recovery plan's first borrowing operation attracted interest from investors across Europe and the rest of the world, including central banks and pension funds.

To finance the stimulus, the EU's executive arm said it will raise from capital markets up to an estimated €800 billion by the end of 2026. In total, member states have agreed on a €1.8 trillion budget and pandemic recovery package.

"Money can now start flowing to help (reshape) our continent, to build a greener, more digital and more resilient Europe,'' said von der Leyen.

She will start visiting five countries this week — Portugal, Spain, Greece, Denmark and Luxembourg — as the EU will start giving its assessment of national recovery plans. Those recommendations will be given to the European Council — the institution representing member states — for approval at a later time.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ubuntu Pro debuts on Google Cloud: Here's what it offers

Ubuntu Pro debuts on Google Cloud: Here's what it offers

 Global
2
Microsoft Flight Simulator coming to Xbox Series X|S on July 27

Microsoft Flight Simulator coming to Xbox Series X|S on July 27

 Global
3
UK PM says on Brexit, NATO leaders understand importance of territorial integrity

UK PM says on Brexit, NATO leaders understand importance of territorial inte...

 United Kingdom
4
Financials, energy stocks boost FTSE 100 ahead of reopening decision

Financials, energy stocks boost FTSE 100 ahead of reopening decision

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021