Bus accident in northern Mexico leaves 12 dead

A bus carrying patients for treatment of chronic illnesses flipped in northern Mexico near the US border, killing 12 people and leaving 10 others injured.The bus had been rented by the Mexican Social Security Institute in the city of Matamoros, across the border from Brownsville, Texas.

PTI | Ciudadvictoria | Updated: 16-06-2021 04:11 IST | Created: 16-06-2021 04:11 IST
The bus had been rented by the Mexican Social Security Institute in the city of Matamoros, across the border from Brownsville, Texas. The patients and their relatives were being taken to a hospital in the neighbouring state of Nuevo Leon for specialised treatment when the accident occurred on Tuesday.

Pedro Granados Ramirez, the head of the Tamaulipas state civil defence office, said the accident occurred on a curve near a border bridge in the city of Reynosa. Nine people, including the driver of the bus, died at the scene and three more at a hospital.

The condition of the 10 injured passengers ranged from stable to serious.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

