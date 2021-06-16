Left Menu

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - June 16

BlackRock Inc has invested in the fintech 10x Future Technologies led by ex-Barclays chief Antony Jenkins valuing the company at 500 million pounds. UK government's adviser accused ministers of failing to plan for the impact of climate change despite repeated warnings leaving the country unprepared to tackle global warming than it was five years ago.

Reuters | Updated: 16-06-2021 06:18 IST | Created: 16-06-2021 06:18 IST
The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

Big Tech critic Lina Khan to lead U.S. competition regulator https://on.ft.com/3wxRiNI Britain's largest investor blacklists AIG over climate risk concerns https://on.ft.com/3zwAEzG

BlackRock joins ranks of investors in ex-Barclays chief's fintech https://on.ft.com/3gDs6yw UK failing to plan for impact of climate change despite warnings https://on.ft.com/2SBSBfI

Overview U.S. President Joe Biden appoints Lina Khan to chair the Federal Trade Commission.

British investor Legal and General Investment Management has dropped AIG from 58 billion pounds($81.69 billion)portfolio for having no policy on thermal coal or disclosure of emissions. BlackRock Inc has invested in the fintech 10x Future Technologies led by ex-Barclays chief Antony Jenkins valuing the company at 500 million pounds.

UK government's adviser accused ministers of failing to plan for the impact of climate change despite repeated warnings leaving the country unprepared to tackle global warming than it was five years ago. ($1 = 0.7100 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

