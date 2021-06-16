Left Menu

Gujarat: 10 killed in car-truck collision

PTI | Anand | Updated: 16-06-2021 09:01 IST | Created: 16-06-2021 09:01 IST
Gujarat: 10 killed in car-truck collision
  • Country:
  • India

Ten persons were killed after their car collided with a truck coming from the opposite direction near Indranaj village in Gujarat's Anand district on Wednesday morning, police said.

The accident took place on a state highway connecting Tarapur in Anand district to Vataman in Ahmedabad district, a Tarapur police station official said.

''The car in which 10 persons, including a child, were travelling, was hit by the speeding truck. All the 10 occupants of the car were killed on the spot,'' he said.

The car was going towards Vataman, while the truck was coming from the opposite side, he said.

Efforts were on to get the bodies out of the mangled remains of the car and identify the deceased, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ubuntu Pro debuts on Google Cloud: Here's what it offers

Ubuntu Pro debuts on Google Cloud: Here's what it offers

 Global
2
Housing society which held vaccination camp for members suspects it was taken for ride

Housing society which held vaccination camp for members suspects it was take...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Sage's depression drug study results show improvement in symptoms; Congo caps public gatherings as third COVID-19 wave builds and more

Health News Roundup: Sage's depression drug study results show improvement i...

 Global
4
Is a hybrid COVID strain behind Vietnam’s latest wave? Not exactly

Is a hybrid COVID strain behind Vietnam’s latest wave? Not exactly

Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021