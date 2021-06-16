Blue Prism Expands Digital Exchange to Include Haptik and IN-D as Technology Alliance Partners

MUMBAI, India, June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Prism®, a global leader in intelligent automation, has announced the expansion of its Digital Exchange (DX) platform in India to help accelerate customers' digital transformation plans. The Blue Prism DX is an online marketplace that hosts best of breed pre-built artificial intelligence skills, connectors and functions from Blue Prism and its Technology Alliance Partners, which make it easier for users to access, import and accelerate their automation deployments in a more streamlined way.

Businesses in India are increasingly looking to develop and integrate intelligent automation solutions to boost their productivity, agility, and competitive edge. However, building these capabilities can be cumbersome and resource-intensive. In response, Blue Prism has built its DX platform to be a ''one-stop-shop'' that helps customers start deploying advanced capabilities in a simple and user-friendly way. It also includes a private version of the marketplace for customers with rigorous security demands. Through the Blue Prism DX platform, users can access over 500 intelligent automation solutions from over 100 active partners within India and globally, including Haptik, IN-D, Intian Fintech, Epiance for Affiliates, Finacle for Premier and many others. Together, this online community provides users with a range of pre-built artificial intelligence capabilities that they can easily download and start using. These capabilities include, but are not limited to, computer vision, chatbot technology, natural language processing, machine learning modelling and facial recognition.

''Adding new partners to our Digital Exchange platform in India means that Blue Prism customers will have access to a truly global marketplace of intelligent automation capabilities, which are essential to businesses' digital transformation plans,'' says Peter Gartenberg, Managing Director & President of Blue Prism India. ''Our growing partner ecosystem allows businesses from all industries – from financial services to insurance to telecommunications and manufacturing – to collaborate in a secure and meaningful way.'' CEO and Co-founder of Haptik, Aakrit Vaish added, ''Bringing Haptik's conversational AI technology to BluePrism's Digital Exchange will unlock tremendous value for enterprises looking to operationalize their CX strategy and drive significant business returns. With the combined power of BluePrism & Haptik, enterprises can automate repetitive, reproducible work while elevating positive customer experiences and save operational costs. Our partnership with BluePrism enables Haptik to be a part of a global digital workforce and extends our ability to power the world's largest enterprises with Intelligent Virtual Assistants.'' ''We have found great synergy between the IN-D's cognitive engine that understands documents and images and Blue Prism's ability to automate and orchestrate processes,'' says Rahul Chandra, Chief Business Officer of IN-D. ''So, now customers across industries can design their own fully automated processes as varied as Identity Verification including Video KYC, Income Analysis, Accounts Payable, Health Claims Automation and Risk Audits using IN-D's solutions on BluePrism's Digital Exchange. Through our partnership we look forward to helping enterprises build low cost, flexible operations that facilitate agile delivery and remote working.'' About Blue Prism: Blue Prism is the global leader in intelligent automation for the enterprise, transforming the way work is done. At Blue Prism, we have users in over 170 countries in more than 2,000 businesses, including Global 2000 and public sector organizations, that are creating value with new ways of working, unlocking efficiencies, and returning millions of hours of work back into their businesses. Our digital workforce is smart, secure, scalable and accessible to all; freeing up humans to re-imagine work. To learn more visit www.blueprism.com and follow us on Twitter @blue_prism and on LinkedIn.

About IN-D: IN-D is an AI powered platform for location-agnostic, agile and low-cost digital operations. Whether you performing KYC checks, processing insurance claims or managing accounts payables, IN-D enables a contactless yet connected operation.

About Haptik: Haptik is one of the world's largest Conversational AI companies, having reached over 100Mn devices, and processed over 3Bn conversations. Part of the $65Bn Internet conglomerate Jio, backed by Google, Facebook and others, Haptik Intelligent virtual assistants enable Fortune 500 brands globally to enhance CX while saving costs and increasing sales. Haptik has received industry accolades, including ''Recommended Vendor in Emerging Technologies and Trends Impact Radar: AI in Insurance and AI in Government' by Gartner. Haptik's leading clients include Disney Hotstar, Oyo Rooms, KFC, Tata Group, Zurich Insurance, OLA and among others.

© 2020 Blue Prism Limited. ''Blue Prism'', the ''Blue Prism'' logo and Prism device are either trademarks or registered trademarks of Blue Prism Limited and its affiliates. All Rights Reserved.

