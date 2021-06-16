Left Menu

Equity gauges flat amid choppy trade, Adani Ports down 2.3 pc

Equity benchmark indices traded flat in volatile deals during early hours on Wednesday amid mixed cues from their Asian peers.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 16-06-2021 10:24 IST | Created: 16-06-2021 10:24 IST
Equity gauges flat amid choppy trade, Adani Ports down 2.3 pc
Adani Ports tumbled by 2.3 pc on Wednesday morning to Rs 744.15 per share.. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Equity benchmark indices traded flat in volatile deals during early hours on Wednesday amid mixed cues from their Asian peers. At 10:15 am, the BSE S&P Sensex was lower from previous level by 128 points or 0.24 per cent at 52,645 while the Nifty 50 slipped by 53 points or 0.33 per cent to 15,817.

Sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were mixed with Nifty metal down by 1.4 per cent. But Nifty FMCG gained by 0.6 per cent. Among stocks, Adani Ports tumbled by 2.3 per cent to Rs 744.15 per share. Metal majors Hindalco and JSW Steel slipped by 2.6 per cent and 2.4 per cent respectively.

Reliance Industries, Bajaj Finance, HCL Technologies, Eicher Motors and Hero MotoCorp traded lower with slim margins. However, Tata Consumer Products gained by 1.7 per cent. Hindustan Unilever, ITC, ONGC, UPL and Axis Bank traded in the green.

Meanwhile, Asian shares were subdued with investors wary of any hint of hawkishness from the US Federal Reserve. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan barely moved. Japan's Nikkei eased 0.2 per cent but South Korean stocks rose 0.6 per cent. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ubuntu Pro debuts on Google Cloud: Here's what it offers

Ubuntu Pro debuts on Google Cloud: Here's what it offers

 Global
2
Housing society which held vaccination camp for members suspects it was taken for ride

Housing society which held vaccination camp for members suspects it was take...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Sage's depression drug study results show improvement in symptoms; Congo caps public gatherings as third COVID-19 wave builds and more

Health News Roundup: Sage's depression drug study results show improvement i...

 Global
4
Is a hybrid COVID strain behind Vietnam’s latest wave? Not exactly

Is a hybrid COVID strain behind Vietnam’s latest wave? Not exactly

Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021