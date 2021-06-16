Equity gauges flat amid choppy trade, Adani Ports down 2.3 pc

Equity benchmark indices traded flat in volatile deals during early hours on Wednesday amid mixed cues from their Asian peers. At 10:15 am, the BSE S&P Sensex was lower from previous level by 128 points or 0.24 per cent at 52,645 while the Nifty 50 slipped by 53 points or 0.33 per cent to 15,817.

Sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were mixed with Nifty metal down by 1.4 per cent. But Nifty FMCG gained by 0.6 per cent. Among stocks, Adani Ports tumbled by 2.3 per cent to Rs 744.15 per share. Metal majors Hindalco and JSW Steel slipped by 2.6 per cent and 2.4 per cent respectively.

Reliance Industries, Bajaj Finance, HCL Technologies, Eicher Motors and Hero MotoCorp traded lower with slim margins. However, Tata Consumer Products gained by 1.7 per cent. Hindustan Unilever, ITC, ONGC, UPL and Axis Bank traded in the green.

Meanwhile, Asian shares were subdued with investors wary of any hint of hawkishness from the US Federal Reserve. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan barely moved. Japan's Nikkei eased 0.2 per cent but South Korean stocks rose 0.6 per cent. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)