ADB and CDRI release flagship book Asia's Journey to Prosperity

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) and the Cambodia Development Resource Institute (CDRI) today launched a pioneering partnership to make ADB digital publications available in CDRI's online catalogue and released the flagship book Asia's Journey to Prosperity: Policy, Market, and Technology Over 50 Years to mark the launch.

In Cambodia, CDRI is the first knowledge centre selected as an official depository library partner under the bank's Depository Library Program. Cambodia is among 15 countries across Asia and the Pacific selected for the program rollout, aiming to promote knowledge and innovation to address issues facing the country's development.

"ADB's operations go beyond providing financing assistance to offering knowledge solutions because it is the best way to secure lasting growth and development. This role is even more important as Cambodia is recovering from the public health and economic crisis caused by COVID-19," said ADB Country Director for Cambodia Sunniya Durrani-Jamal.

Every quarter, ADB is expected to share at least 50 publications with CDRI, covering a wide range of sectors ranging from economy and finance, to transport, trade, environment and natural resources, education, gender, agriculture, and innovation.

To mark the launch of the e-library partnership, ADB and CDRI unveiled Asia's Journey to Prosperity: Policy, Market, and Technology Over 50 Years. This book presents an overview of Asia's growth and transformation over the last 50 years and discusses key policy lessons that can be drawn from the region's experiences.

"Asia's Journey to Prosperity book is one of many of ADB's knowledge products digitally available in CDRI's library. CDRI believes that the e-library partnership will contribute significantly to building Cambodia's human capital. So far, we have enlisted over 1,000 ADB publications into our online catalogue accessible at http://library.cdri.org.kh free of charge for users; the public at large; and the academic, professional, and other constituencies, including government agencies, the private sector, and non-governmental organizations," said CDRI Acting Executive Director Netra Eng.

Currently, ADB is implementing $2.1 billion worth of investment projects in Cambodia under its country partnership strategy for 2019–2023, with a comprehensive program of technical assistance and knowledge support. In 2021, ADB plans to produce 27 knowledge products and hold 11 additional events, including those aimed to support the country's economic development and recovery from the pandemic.