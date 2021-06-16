Magic EdTech Named Great Place To Work-Certified™ Company

Magic EdTech, a leader in enabling digital learning solutions, platforms, and products to Educational Publishers and edtech companies, in the first week of June 2021 announced that it has been Certified™ as a Great Place to Work(GPTW). Great Place to Work® is the Global Authority on creating, sustaining, and recognizing Great Workplaces characterized by a High Trust, High-Performance Culture. It assesses the company's culture through the Trust Index Survey where the employees share and assess their experience around Trust, Pride, and Camaraderie. Speaking on this occasion, Acky Kamdar, CEO of Magic EdTech, said, ''Since its inception in 1989, Magic team(Magicians!) has nurtured a growth mindset powered by collaboration and innovation and believes in the idea of 'digital learning for everyone. This journey is possible only when its team nurtures and lives in a culture of high trust, pride, and camaraderie. Great Place to Work certification is a testament to our constant focus on employee growth and well-being.'' Magic serves global edtech clientele which requires its team to remain agile, engaged, and outcome-focused. Magic leadership works with every individual to help them find their purpose in the overall company's mission of enabling life-long digital learning that is sustainable, affordable, and accessible. We allow our teams substantial leeway in delivering outcomes while providing tools and frameworks for self-governance and accountability. Magic's recent ISO certification further validates its robust in-house processes. About Magic EdTech Magic EdTech, is a New York-headquartered company that develops digital learning products and platforms for education companies. The company has served over 200 clients worldwide and has built long-standing relationships with most of them over the last decade. Magic's experience of delivering learning platforms with analytics to empower students and educators manifests in its cloud-hosted out-of-the-box SaaS platform, MagicBox (Gold Award winner, IMS, Learning Impact Award 2020 -https://www.getmagicbox.com) that is currently used by 5MM students globally. About Great Places, to Work Great Place to Work® is the Global Authority on creating, sustaining, and recognizing Great Workplaces. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees around the world and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Great Place to Work helps organizations quantify their culture and produce better business results by creating a high-trust work experience for all employees. Their unparalleled benchmark data is used to recognize Great Place to Work-Certified™ companies and the Best Workplaces™ in the US and more than 60 countries.

PWR PWR

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)