Left Menu

Jio launches Jiofiber post-paid service, installation free

Reliance Jio will start Jiofiber post-paid broadband service from Thursday without charging installation fee on new connections.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 16-06-2021 11:33 IST | Created: 16-06-2021 11:33 IST
Jio launches Jiofiber post-paid service, installation free
Jio is India's largest broadband player with 54.5 pc market share.. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Reliance Jio will start Jiofiber post-paid broadband service from Thursday without charging installation fee on new connections. The company at present charges Rs 1,500 as an installation charge for new connections.

Customers applying for Jiofiber post-paid connection will have to choose either six-month or 12-month plan starting at a price of Rs 399 per month. This is the lowest plan in the industry. In case customers want to subscribe for a higher plan which has over-the-top (OTT) services for entertainment then the customer will have to pay a Rs 1,000 refundable security deposit, the company said on Wednesday.

The 4K Set Top Box at no extra cost for OTT apps will be available. Up to 15 paid OTT apps on Rs 999 and above plan, all leading OTTs including regional apps such as DisneyHotstar+, Amazon Prime, Zee5, SonyLiv, SunNxt and HoiChoi. Reliance Jio is the largest broadband player in the country with 54.56 per cent market share. It is the third largest wireline broadband company in the country with 15.6 per cent market share and over 31 lakh customers. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ubuntu Pro debuts on Google Cloud: Here's what it offers

Ubuntu Pro debuts on Google Cloud: Here's what it offers

 Global
2
Housing society which held vaccination camp for members suspects it was taken for ride

Housing society which held vaccination camp for members suspects it was take...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Sage's depression drug study results show improvement in symptoms; Congo caps public gatherings as third COVID-19 wave builds and more

Health News Roundup: Sage's depression drug study results show improvement i...

 Global
4
Is a hybrid COVID strain behind Vietnam’s latest wave? Not exactly

Is a hybrid COVID strain behind Vietnam’s latest wave? Not exactly

Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021