Jubilant FoodWorks shares jump nearly 5 pc after Q4 earnings  

Shares of Jubilant FoodWorks Ltd on Wednesday zoomed nearly 5 per cent after the company reported over three fold jump in its consolidated net profit for the fourth quarter ended March 2021.

The stock rose by 4.92 per cent to Rs 3,331.85 -- its 52-week high -- on the BSE.

At the NSE, it jumped 4.93 per cent to its one-year peak of Rs 3,332.70.

Jubilant FoodWorks Ltd, which operates fast-food chains Domino's Pizza and Dunkin' Donuts, on Tuesday reported over three fold jump in its consolidated net profit at Rs 105.30 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2021.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 32.53 crore in the January-March quarter a year ago, Jubilant FoodWorks Ltd (JFL) said in a regulatory filing.

Its revenue from operations was at Rs 1,037.85 crore, up 14.21 per cent, during the quarter under review, as against Rs 908.75 crore in the corresponding quarter of fiscal year 2019-20.

Meanwhile, in a separate fling, JFL informed its board in their meeting held on Tuesday approved recommendation of a final dividend of 60 per cent, which is Rs 6 per equity shares of the face value of Rs 10 each for the financial year 2020-21.

