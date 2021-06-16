Left Menu

Men's innerwear brand XYXX raises Rs 30 cr from DSG Consumer, Synergy Capital & Sauce.VC

DSG Consumer Partners and Synergy Capital Partners joined existing investor Sauce.VC to invest in this round, XYXX said in a statement.Yogesh Kabra, Founder, XYXX said, In the last year itself, we have witnessed tremendous growth of over 300 per cent as compared to pre-pandemic levels...

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-06-2021 13:02 IST | Created: 16-06-2021 13:02 IST
Men's innerwear brand XYXX raises Rs 30 cr from DSG Consumer, Synergy Capital & Sauce.VC
  • Country:
  • India

Men's innerwear brand XYXX on Wednesday said it has raised Rs 30 crore in funding from DSG Consumer Partners, Synergy Capital Partners and Sauce.VC.

The company intends to use the funding to build its product portfolio, strengthen retail presence and build brand awareness.

''XYXX... has raised Rs 30 crore in its series-A round of funding. DSG Consumer Partners and Synergy Capital Partners joined existing investor Sauce.VC to invest in this round,'' XYXX said in a statement.

Yogesh Kabra, Founder, XYXX said, ''In the last year itself, we have witnessed tremendous growth of over 300 per cent as compared to pre-pandemic levels... Since we are currently at a high-growth stage in our journey as a brand, we aim to use resources to expand our product portfolio, strengthen our retail presence and build brand awareness.'' The brand said it is present in over 6,000 strategic offline outlets and all major e-commerce marketplaces including Amazon, Myntra, Flipkart and Ajio among others.

XYXX said over the next year, the company aims to scale its offline presence to 15,000 stores across the country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ubuntu Pro debuts on Google Cloud: Here's what it offers

Ubuntu Pro debuts on Google Cloud: Here's what it offers

 Global
2
Housing society which held vaccination camp for members suspects it was taken for ride

Housing society which held vaccination camp for members suspects it was take...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Sage's depression drug study results show improvement in symptoms; Congo caps public gatherings as third COVID-19 wave builds and more

Health News Roundup: Sage's depression drug study results show improvement i...

 Global
4
Is a hybrid COVID strain behind Vietnam’s latest wave? Not exactly

Is a hybrid COVID strain behind Vietnam’s latest wave? Not exactly

Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021