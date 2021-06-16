Left Menu

JLR drives in new Range Rover Velar in India tagged at Rs 79.87 lakh

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-06-2021 13:18 IST | Created: 16-06-2021 13:13 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) India on Wednesday said it has launched an updated version of Range Rover Velar with price starting at Rs 79.87 lakh (ex-showroom).

The new Velar is available in the R-Dynamic S trim with 2-litre petrol and diesel powertrains.

The model now comes with various new features like air suspension, 3D surround camera and cabin air ionisation with PM2.5 filter.

''Range Rover Velar is one the most aspirational SUV's in India because of its peerless blend of avant-garde design, luxury and technology. In its latest avatar, with the introduction of new technology and convenience features, the Range Rover Velar has become more desirable than ever,'' JLR India President and Managing Director Rohit Suri said in a statement.

The Land Rover range in India includes the Range Rover Evoque (starting at Rs 59.04 lakh), Discovery Sport (starting at Rs 65.30 lakh), Defender 110 (starting at Rs 83.38 lakh), Range Rover Sport (starting at Rs 91.27 lakh) and Range Rover (starting at Rs 2.10 crore).

JLR sells its cars from 24 dealerships across the country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

