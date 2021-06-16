Gujarat: Two kids among nine killed in car-truck collision

Two children and seven adults were killed in a road accident after the car in which they were travelling collided with a goods-carrying truck near Indranaj village in Gujarat's Anand district on Wednesday morning, police said.

Apart from the two children, who were in the age group of three to five years, two women also died in the accident, they said. Police revised down the number of victims of the accident, which took place on a state highway connecting Tarapur (in Anand district) to Vataman (in Ahmedabad district), to nine from 10, which they had previously said.

The bodies of all the victims have been pulled out of the mangled car, officials said.

''The front seat of the car was badly mangled, and we were initially not sure about the number of bodies on the front seat. When media persons asked, someone said the number of the victims to be 10. However, the count of the deceased was later confirmed to be nine,'' Deputy Superintendent of Police Bhartiben Pandya said. The victims, who have been identified, were from Bhavnagar in Gujarat's Saurashtra region, she said. ''They were from Vartej in Bhavnagar district, and were on their way back home from Maharashtra. We have sent their bodies for post-mortem. The children were in the age group of three to five years,'' she said.

The accident took place on the state highway when the car was hit by a loaded truck, said Superintendent of Police of Anand district, Ajit Rajiyan. ''Nine persons were killed in the accident. We have identified the victims as well as the accused (driver of the truck). The deceased were from families in Bhavnagar, and were on their way to Saurashtra, while the truck was going in the opposite direction, from Morbi in Saurashtra towards south Gujarat,'' he said. Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and Union Home Minister Amit Shah expressed grief over the incident.

Rupani assured that the family members of the victims will be given proper assistance, the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said in a statement. In a tweet, Shah prayed for peace for the departed souls, and also expressed condolences to the bereaved family members.

