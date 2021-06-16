Left Menu

Altigreen partners with EV fleet operator MoEVing

Electric vehicle maker Altigreen on Wednesday said it has partnered with EV fleet operator MoEVing to deploy its vehicles in Delhi-NCR. MoEVing Founder and CEO Vikash Mishra said, At MoEVing, we have deployed multiple Altigreen NEEVs across Bangalore and Delhi-NCR.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-06-2021 13:29 IST | Created: 16-06-2021 13:29 IST
Altigreen partners with EV fleet operator MoEVing
  • Country:
  • India

Electric vehicle maker Altigreen on Wednesday said it has partnered with EV fleet operator MoEVing to deploy its vehicles in Delhi-NCR. Under the partnership, cargo electric three-wheeler Altigreen NEEV is being introduced, the company said in a statement. Altigreen Propulsion Labs CEO Amitabh Saran said there is a growing demand for sustainable last-mile services in Delhi-NCR, owing to environmental concerns and increased operational costs of ICE (internal combustion engine) vehicles. ''We believe that Altigreen NEEV provides an ideal, robust, long-term solution that is tailor-made for Indian road conditions. The partnership with MoEVing will help both the companies achieve their vision of deploying environment-friendly mobility solutions in the region,'' he added. MoEVing Founder and CEO Vikash Mishra said, ''At MoEVing, we have deployed multiple Altigreen NEEVs across Bangalore and Delhi-NCR. We look forward to deploy more NEEV EVs across all our cities pan India''. The high-performance vehicle builds customer confidence, eliminates driver anxiety and the need for day charging, he said, adding ''Altigreen's NEEV product is the perfect example of it in India''. The vehicle has an 11-kWh battery solution and can cover up to 125 km on a single charge with a 550 Kg Payload in city traffic conditions, the company said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ubuntu Pro debuts on Google Cloud: Here's what it offers

Ubuntu Pro debuts on Google Cloud: Here's what it offers

 Global
2
Housing society which held vaccination camp for members suspects it was taken for ride

Housing society which held vaccination camp for members suspects it was take...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Sage's depression drug study results show improvement in symptoms; Congo caps public gatherings as third COVID-19 wave builds and more

Health News Roundup: Sage's depression drug study results show improvement i...

 Global
4
Is a hybrid COVID strain behind Vietnam’s latest wave? Not exactly

Is a hybrid COVID strain behind Vietnam’s latest wave? Not exactly

Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021