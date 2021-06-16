Altigreen partners with EV fleet operator MoEVing

Electric vehicle maker Altigreen on Wednesday said it has partnered with EV fleet operator MoEVing to deploy its vehicles in Delhi-NCR. Under the partnership, cargo electric three-wheeler Altigreen NEEV is being introduced, the company said in a statement. Altigreen Propulsion Labs CEO Amitabh Saran said there is a growing demand for sustainable last-mile services in Delhi-NCR, owing to environmental concerns and increased operational costs of ICE (internal combustion engine) vehicles. ''We believe that Altigreen NEEV provides an ideal, robust, long-term solution that is tailor-made for Indian road conditions. The partnership with MoEVing will help both the companies achieve their vision of deploying environment-friendly mobility solutions in the region,'' he added. MoEVing Founder and CEO Vikash Mishra said, ''At MoEVing, we have deployed multiple Altigreen NEEVs across Bangalore and Delhi-NCR. We look forward to deploy more NEEV EVs across all our cities pan India''. The high-performance vehicle builds customer confidence, eliminates driver anxiety and the need for day charging, he said, adding ''Altigreen's NEEV product is the perfect example of it in India''. The vehicle has an 11-kWh battery solution and can cover up to 125 km on a single charge with a 550 Kg Payload in city traffic conditions, the company said.

