China shares end lower as material firms, foreign outflow concerns weigh

China shares ended lower on Wednesday, dragged down by losses in material and healthcare stocks, as investors worried over lofty valuations and the outcome of a U.S. Federal Reserve meeting that could prompt foreign outflows.

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 16-06-2021 13:41 IST | Created: 16-06-2021 13:35 IST
Image Credit: Pixabay
China shares ended lower on Wednesday, dragged down by losses in material and healthcare stocks, as investors worried over lofty valuations and the outcome of a U.S. Federal Reserve meeting that could prompt foreign outflows. At the close of trade, the Shanghai Composite index was down 1.07% at 3,518.33 and the blue-chip CSI300 index lost 1.67%, having finished weaker on Tuesday.

Analysts said there was a lack of factors for any upside momentum, while lofty valuations in some parts of the market were a cause of concern. The market was also under pressure from rising Sino-West tensions after G7 leaders took the Asian nation to task over a range of issues, which Beijing called a gross interference in the country's internal affairs.

Among the worst-performing sectors on Wednesday, the material sub-index slumped 3.08% as a report on restrictions over state-owned firms' overseas commodity exposure accelerated a sell-off in the sector. The healthcare sub-index lost 3.01%, with sector heavyweight Wuxi AppTec Co Ltd sliding 5.53%.

The smaller Shenzhen index ended down 2.34% and the start-up board ChiNext Composite index was weaker by 4.18%. "Investors are also nervous ahead of the U.S. Fed meeting, as Fed's hawkishness would push the dollar higher, pressuring the yuan and weighing on the A-share market by prompting foreign outflows," said Yan Kaiwen, an analyst with China Fortune Securities.

China's central bank has directed financial institutions to hold more foreign exchange in reserve, a move that analysts say could help temper a rally in the yuan after the currency hit a three-year high against the dollar on Monday. Long-term appreciation in the yuan could have a large negative impact on China's economy even if there was no substantial effect on the country's exports in the short term, a former senior official at China's foreign exchange regulator warned.

Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index was weaker by 0.42%.

