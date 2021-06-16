Jewelegance Marks 3rd Anniversary with Unmissable Offers

Jewelegance, one of the most trusted online jewellery brands celebrates its 3rd anniversary this year. To mark the occasion, Jewelegance is exclusively offering surprising discount on every purchase including making charges Rs.399/ per gram on Gold and Diamond Jewellery. This offer can be availed online from 29th May to 20th June 2021.

A unit of Starck Corporation LLP, Jewelegance is a registered trademark under class 14,16,35,42. The parent company Starck Corporation LLP was founded on 5th July 2018 at Ahmedabad, Gujarat by Darshan Soni, Dhruval Shah and Gunjan Soni. With quality commitment and extreme customer satisfaction, today it has become the choicest online platform to buy a wide range of quality jewellery online. For the third consecutive year, Jewelegance has achieved significant growth; making it one of the fastest growing online jewellery platforms in the country. Since Jewelegance is a reputed online store with BIS-Hallmark products, it rightly delivers quality assurance and unparalleled security. Speaking on the anniversary celebration, Mr. Gunjan Soni, Founder, Jewelegance said, “It has been truly fantastic journey of Jewelegance ever since we started it. Our expert teams of artisans have remarkably created a number of marvels which have bedazzled everyone. We are proud to proclaim that we are the pioneers in establishing online jewellery brand in Ahmedabad that have streamlined this sector in the city whilst changing people’s perception of online buying of jewellery. We have retained their trust while ensuring that online buying of jewellery is safe and secure with us. It truly gives us a sense of pride that we have made it big in online jewellery sector with the support of esteemed our patrons and that’s why we are excited to celebrating our 3rd anniversary with a month-long offer for them!” Jewelegance is a fitting example of women empowerment as 90% of its staff are women. Right from scratch to finish, women staff play important role in transforming such an innovative jewellery platform. From Indian to Western, traditional to modern, Jewelegance has envy-inducing trove of jewellery in various categories such as earrings, rings, bracelets, necklaces, magalsutra, bangles, chains, etc. What’s more, Jewelegance has a staggering worldwide presence and provides shipping across 20 countries. “Compared to initial year, we have grown dramatically and now this landmark year of completing 3rd anniversary has also added value to our overall turnover. We kept on adding new collections every year of which people gave positive response thereby accelerating our vision to expand more in years to come. We unequivocally strive to innovate our jewellery prodcuts and services so that we can always offer the finest experience while meeting our customers’ expectations, “added Dhruval Shah. Founder, Jewelegance.

Advertisement

Jewelegance offers safe and hassle-free buying options. Its website Jewelegance.com is dexterously managed by experts and there is no chance of dissatisfaction. It’s fast, handy and provides all the information about any product one wishes to buy. The images of accessories on website are clear and detailed so that it helps buyers opt for the products of their choice. In short span of three-years, Jewelegance has definitely reached the zenith of success by becoming the go-to online jewellery store for hundreds of millions of customers. Today, Jewelegance truly symbolizes purity, trust, quality and extraordinary design aesthetics.

PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)