Wipro joins WEF's Partnership for New Work Standards initiative

Digital transformation major Wipro said on Wednesday it has joined the World Economic Forum's Partnership for New Work Standards initiative to establish a healthy, resilient and equitable future of work.

Digital transformation major Wipro said on Wednesday it has joined the World Economic Forum's Partnership for New Work Standards initiative to establish a healthy, resilient and equitable future of work. The initiative aims to co-create new frameworks, shape forward-thinking people policies, and utilise tools and technologies to collectively build human-first work standards with people at the heart of business.

Saurabh Govil, President and Chief Human Resources Officer at Wipro, said companies around the world today are reinventing themselves so they can offer better employee flexibility, stability and security. "Wipro is committed to advancing work standards for improved job quality, employee safety, and overall employee well-being," he said in a statement.

"As we join the World Economic Forum's Partnership for New Work Standards initiative, we hope to contribute to global discussions and behavioural change around work." Wipro said it has invested in its workforce, developed new ways of working, and created a more relevant and inclusive post-pandemic work environment to seamlessly transition to a sustainable future of work.

The company is also undertaking initiatives to support and equip its people with dedicated programmes for physical, social, financial and mental well-being. Till Leopold, Head of Action Initiatives, Centre for the New Economy and Society at the World Economic Forum, said that as organisations transition from Covid-19 crisis into the 'new' future of work, there is the opportunity for employers to collectively reset their approach to the future of work and put people first.

"Getting this right will help determine whether the post-pandemic recovery leads to positive outcomes for business and for society," he said. (ANI)

